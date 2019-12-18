Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Times Square Alliance Readies For Ramp Up To New Year's Eve

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
Times Square Alliance Readies For Ramp Up To New Year's Eve

Times Square Alliance Readies For Ramp Up To New Year's Eve

Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, joined CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge to take about the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square and Friday morning's unveiling of the 2020 Waterford crystal ball, the centerpiece of the show at midnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Roman Reigns to compete during “FOX’S New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square” on Tuesday, Dec. 31

Roman Reigns to compete during “FOX’S New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square” on Tuesday, Dec. 31Roman Reigns to compete during “FOX’S New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times...
FOX Sports - Published

BTS to Celebrate 2020's Arrival with 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performance In Times Square

Though Post Malone will be headlining, it's safe to say much of Times Square will be filled with...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Orange To Be Installed On The Intercontinental Hotel [Video]Big Orange To Be Installed On The Intercontinental Hotel

The iconic Big Orange will make its rise on New Year's Eve to bring in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Readies For Showtime [Video]Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Readies For Showtime

The Waterford crystal ball arrives for set-up in the square at 11 a.m. Friday morning. The "2020" sign was set up on Thursday. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.