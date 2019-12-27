Global  

Moneywatch: Some Starbucks Locations Hosting 'Pop-Up Parties'

Moneywatch: Some Starbucks Locations Hosting 'Pop-Up Parties'

Moneywatch: Some Starbucks Locations Hosting 'Pop-Up Parties'

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 to 2 p.m.
Starbucks To Offer Free Tall Drinks

From December 27-31, Starbucks will host Pop-Up Parties in select cities across the U.S., offering free tall handcrafted espresso beverages from 1–2 p.m. local time. New store locations announced..

