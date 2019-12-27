Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas day, the same day George was found dead in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

George Michael's Sister Dies on Singer's 3-Year Death Anniversary

It's eerie for sure ... George Michael's sister died on Christmas Day ... exactly 3 years after the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsE! OnlineTamworth HeraldThe Cornishman



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.