This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens.

December 27, 1932.

The world-famous, Art Deco theater is the brainchild of John D.

Rockerfeller Jr. and was designed by Donald Deskey.

Completed at the height of the Great Depression, Radio City Music Hall was intended for ordinary people to experience high-quality entertainment.

Popularly known as the host theater for the high-kicking Rockettes, the theater began as a first-run movie house.

Since 1933, more than 700 films have premiered at the entertainment palace.

By the 1970s, Radio City Music Hall had become a concert hall while continuing the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.

Since its opening, more than 300 million people have attended movies and other events at the venue
