Local restaurant gives out Christmas dinner

Restaurant made sure people have a merry christmas.

Volunteers served meals to those less fortunate at the trader's inn restaurant in ripley.

They also delivered meals to people who were shut-in along with city and county workers.

People and local churches donated the food.

Restaurant owner jerry windham says the event would not be possible without the volunteers ."

"oh most definitely because it's not that they're so needy.

Some people don't have families to share meals with.

They come here and they have the fellowship with other friends and family.

Stinger a beautiful christmas day