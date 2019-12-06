This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens
Radio City Music Hall Opens.
December 27, 1932.
The world-famous, Art Deco
theater is the brainchild of
John D.
Rockerfeller Jr. and
was designed by Donald Deskey.
Completed at the height of the
Great Depression, Radio City
Music Hall was intended for ordinary
people to experience high-quality entertainment.
Popularly known as the host
theater for the high-kicking Rockettes,
the theater began as a first-run movie house.
Since 1933, more than
700 films have premiered
at the entertainment palace.
By the 1970s, Radio City Music Hall
had become a concert hall while
continuing the Radio City Music
Hall Christmas Spectacular.
Since its opening, more than
300 million people have attended
movies and other events at the venue