Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens.

December 27, 1932.

The world-famous, Art Deco theater is the brainchild of John D.

Rockerfeller Jr. and was designed by Donald Deskey.

Completed at the height of the Great Depression, Radio City Music Hall was intended for ordinary people to experience high-quality entertainment.

Popularly known as the host theater for the high-kicking Rockettes, the theater began as a first-run movie house.

Since 1933, more than 700 films have premiered at the entertainment palace.

By the 1970s, Radio City Music Hall had become a concert hall while continuing the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.

Since its opening, more than 300 million people have attended movies and other events at the venue
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PersianArchaeo1

Persian Archaeologist @Munki412 @andylassner You may want to look up Imus’ history before dismissing that term. Imus OWNED NY radio for o… https://t.co/Kk5J13IXpt 3 hours ago

Irenzero

Eric Peterson @BBC6Music Mexican Radio - Wall of Voodoo This Corrosion - Sisters of Mercy Paradice City - Guns N Roses Bastards o… https://t.co/cjnjqaQPTb 6 hours ago

Zehov

Juha Auvinen RT @chuckmaddenpics: Radio City Music Hall opened on this day in 1932. #history #NewYork #photography https://t.co/znzn319T6U 17 hours ago

DerfBackderf

Derf Backderf He had a couple local stints here in Cleveland, after he got shitcanned for being a drunk in more important markets… https://t.co/9OGfTtwu2G 20 hours ago

paulinepark

Pauline Park #RadioCityMusicHall opened in #Manhattan #OnThisDay in 1932, "the brainchild of the billionaire John D. Rockefeller… https://t.co/SnoaxG6I5N 1 day ago

JohnGlenStevens

John Glen Stevens Radio City Music Hall opens - Dec 27, 1932 - https://t.co/bnk3Sx8vnZ https://t.co/bqBPO6u8A7 1 day ago

chuckmaddenpics

☮chuck madden⏳ Radio City Music Hall opened on this day in 1932. #history #NewYork #photography https://t.co/znzn319T6U 1 day ago

MrEveLindy

Mr. Eve RT @HistClassroom: On This Day in History in 1932, at the height of the Great Depression, thousands turn out for the opening of Radio City… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

These Moms Are Radio City Rockettes! [Video]These Moms Are Radio City Rockettes!

Every winter, the Rockettes dazzle audiences with their iconic high kicks and fun dance numbers on the stage, but off the stage, several are pulling double duty as mothers.

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:08Published

A Rockette's Entire Routine, from Waking Up to Showtime [Video]A Rockette's Entire Routine, from Waking Up to Showtime

Radio City Rockette Mindy Moeller shares her entire daily routine as she prepares for the Christmas Spectacular—rolling out her muscles in the morning, tripling her hydration during the day, and..

Credit: Allure     Duration: 14:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.