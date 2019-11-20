UPS Expects Record Holiday Returns 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published UPS Expects Record Holiday Returns The parcel service expects to see 1.9 million package returns by January 2, a record high that UPS attributes to increased amount of online shopping this year.

