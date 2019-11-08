Global  

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%.

Year to date, Amazon.

Om Inc registers a 25.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 2.0%.

American Airlines Group is lower by about 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 1.7%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 0.7% on the day.




