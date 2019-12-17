Global  

10 Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020

As the new decade rolls in, so does the excitement for a number of big name movies, which are set for theatrical release some time in 2020.

Here are the ten most-anticipated movies of 2020, according to data provided by IMDb.

1.

'Fast & Furious 9' (May 22).

2.

'The King's Man' (Sept.

18).

3.

'Dune' (Dec.

18).

4.

'Wonder Woman 1984' (June 5).

5.

'Mulan' (March 27).

6.

'Black Widow' (May 1).

7.

'No Time to Die' (April 10).

8.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (June 26).

9.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (Feb.

14).

10.

'Birds of Prey' (Feb.

7)
