Top 10 Teams of the Decade

As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports.

2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a 38-2 record and a national title.

2012-2013 Miami Heat The Heat posted a 66-16 record en route to an NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

2013-2014 San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard won NBA Finals MVP as the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in an NBA Finals rematch.

2015-2016 UConn Huskies The Huskies went 38-0 en route to their fourth straight national championship.

2015-2016 Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James led the Cavs to their first NBA title over the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

2016 New England Patriots The Patriots finished with a record of 14-2 and overcame a 28-3 deficit to win the Super Bowl over the Atlanta Falcons.

2016 Chicago Cubs The Cubs won 103 games en route to their first World Series title in over 100 years.

2016-2017 Golden State Warriors The Warriors went 16-1 in the postseason led by NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

2018 Boston Red Sox The Red Sox won 108 games, the most since 2011, and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series.

2018 Clemson Tigers Led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the title game
