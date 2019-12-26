'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Nabs Second Place for Christmas Box Office 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Nabs Second Place for Christmas Box Office The latest entry in the 'Star Wars' franchise brought in $32 million in the U.S. on Christmas Day, the second-highest box office total for the holiday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this