'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Nabs Second Place for Christmas Box Office

The latest entry in the 'Star Wars' franchise brought in $32 million in the U.S. on Christmas Day, the second-highest box office total for the holiday.
The Christmas day brought bags full of goodies for JJ Abrahams directed 'Star Wars: The Rise of...
The third and final film in the trilogy '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' tops the chart on...
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Biggest Box Office Losers

2019 saw its fair share of box office losers. Which films left audiences wanting less?

