Powerful Storm Pounds Southern California With Rain, Snow
|
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Powerful Storm Pounds Southern California With Rain, Snow
A cold and blustery winter storm unleashed downpours and extensive snowfall on Southern California, triggering a tornado and snarling post-Christmas travel on major routes Thursday.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful winter storm brought a deluge of rain and snow to Southern...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|A fast-moving winter storm barreled into Southern California early Thursday, bringing snow that...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources