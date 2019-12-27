THROWBACK: Ariana Grande Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Victorious Photoshoot 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 07:34s - Published THROWBACK: Ariana Grande Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Victorious Photoshoot Flashback to our chat with then-rising star Ariana Grande during her stint on the hit Disney Channel series. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight THROWBACK: Ariana Grande Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Victorious Photos... https://t.co/PAoKBViUub via @YouTube 1 week ago