'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88.

The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications.

Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly' and 'La Cage aux Folles,' respectively.

He was also a two-time Grammy winner for song of the year and cast album, for "Hello Dolly" and 'Mame,' respectively.

Herman's work is known for its popularity and optimism, in an era when the Broadway musical had evolved into an exploration of complex and darker themes.

... critics have sort of tossed me off as the popular and not the cerebral writer, and that was fine with me.

That was exactly what I aimed at, Jerry Herman, 1995 Interview, via Fox News.

Accepting the Tony for 'La Cage Aux Folles,' commented that "the simple, hummable show tune" was "alive and well.".

At the 2009 Tony Awards, Herman was bestowed the lifetime achievement award.

He is survived by his partner and goddaughters
