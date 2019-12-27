Global  

Fort Worth Church Provides Meal, Place To Stay For 15 Men

Fort Worth Church Provides Meal, Place To Stay For 15 Men

Fort Worth Church Provides Meal, Place To Stay For 15 Men

Saint Stephens Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth always has room in the inn — providing meals and a place to stay for 15 men this holiday season.
