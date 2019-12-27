Global  

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

The plane reportedly &quot;lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,&quot; then hit a building.
At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

News24.com | 14 dead as plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan

At least 14 people have died when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed into a house shortly...
smsdnalia

Alia. RT @NewsBFM: At least 12 people have been killed after a plane with 98 people on board crashed into a building, shortly after taking off at… 3 minutes ago

cadsalovere

AR Rash Eedzwan RT @Reuters: A passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan after take-off, slamming into a hou… 5 minutes ago

anibaluis

anibal insfran 12 killed, dozens injured after Bek Air jet with up to 100 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan — RT World News https://t.co/WmjpRJGw5P 7 minutes ago

rosannetownsend

ROSANNE TOWNSEND RT @BostonGlobe: At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan. https… 20 minutes ago

ChrisIddon_sky

Christopher Iddon RT @Reuters: At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a Fokker 100 aircraft carrying nearly 100 people crashed in Kazakhstan… 30 minutes ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan. https://t.co/4cnuSxCzMv 48 minutes ago

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @Newsy: An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. https://t.co/vF6Hku68F9 52 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. https://t.co/vF6Hku68F9 55 minutes ago


At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

A plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after take-off early on Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people, Kazakh officials said.View on euronews

Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying' [Video]Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying'

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors.

