Heather's Morning Forecast: Friday, December 27 now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:11s - Published Heather's Morning Forecast: Friday, December 27 A return to winter weather in the forecast, but not before some rain over the weekend 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heather's Morning Forecast: Friday, December 27 CHRISTMAS CARDS, YOU KNOW HOWMUCH THE SHIPPING AND POSTAGEIS.Rebecca: A LITTLE BIT OF RAINON THE WINDSHIELD FOR SOMEFOLKS HEADING OUT?Heather: ONE ROUND OF RAINTHIS MORNING AND ANOTHER ROUNDFOR THE WEEKEND THAT WILLBRING IN MORE SEASONABLE BRING II KEEP SAYING COOLER AIR ISCOMING BUT IT IS WHERE WEUSUALLY ARE AND IT IS A SHOCKOF THE SYSTEM BECAUSE OF HOWWARM IT HAS BEEN.THIS MARKS OUR HEADLINE.WARM WEATHER STICKING AROUNDAND RAIN CHANCES GOING UPSATURDAY NIGHT AND ON SUNDAYAND COOLER AIR AS WE SAYGOODBYE TO 2019 AND RING INTHE NEW YEAR HERE.CURRENTLY OUTSIDE INLAWRENCEBURG, WE ARE AT 54DEGREES.VERY MILD OUT TO START OURFRIDAY.WE ARE QUIET AT THE MOMENT INMURFREESBORO, BUT WE DO HAVELIGHT RAIN SPRINKLES ON ITSWAY INTO RUTHERFORD COUNTY.DON'T BE SURPRISED MYMURFREESBORO FOLKS IF YOU WEREABOUT TO GET OUT AND YOU HAVERAINDROPS THAT REBECCAMENTIONED ON THE WINDSHIELD.56.LOOKING UP TO HOPKINSVILLE,CLOUDY SKY.CURRENTLY AT 54.POWER OF 5 RADAR SHOW THEGREEN UP NEAR THE LAFAYETTEAREA PUSHING INTO MACONCOUNTY.SPRINKLES IN THE TROUTVILLEAREA.DOWN TO WATERTOWN, WOULDN'TSURPRISE ME TO HAVE MIST ANDSPRINKLES.MURFREESBORO IS SEEING LIGHTRAIN AS WELL.LOOKING OVER TOWARD MARSHAL,BEDFORD COUNTY, LIGHT RAINSHOWERS WORKING THEIR WAYEASTWARD MOVING TO THESHELBYVILLE AREA.SAME STORY ALONG I-65 NEAR THEALABAMA STATE LINE MOVINGTOWARD THE FAYETTEVILLE AREA.ALL IN ALL NOT A WHOLE LOT OFACTION AND KEEP 20% CHANCE OFRAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW HOURS.TEMPERATURE-WISE IN THE 50s.ONLY OUR PLATEAU COUNTIES THATARE SEEING THE UPPER TOARE SEEINMID-40s AT THE MOMENT.HERE IS EXACTRAK SHOWING WHEREWE COULD SEE A FEW ISOLATEDSHOWERS TO START OUR DAY ONSATURDAY, BUT ALL IN ALL, THEFIRST PART OF THE WEEKEND ISLOOKING OKAY.CLOUD COVER SATURDAY, BUT LATESUNDAY -- OR SATURDAY NIGHTINTO EARLY SUNDAY IS WHEN IEXPECT THE MORE WIDESPREADRAIN SHOWERS TO BE MOVING IN.THIS IS MIDNIGHT.THIS PARTICULAR COMPUTER MODELHAS THAT RAIN KNOCKING ON THEDOORSTEP OF THE TENNESSEERIVER AND OVERSPREADING OURAREA DURING THE MORNING HOURSOF SUNDAY.ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN COMESDURING THE AFTERNOON.IT IS LOOKING LIKE WITH THISSYSTEM BEING SO POTENT THAT WECOULD SEE ONE OR TWO STRONGSTORMS.AT THE MOMENT DAMAGING WINDS,POTENTIALLY HEAVY DOWNPOURS ASWELL AND LOOKING LIKE ONE TOTWO INCHES OF RAIN.RIGHT NOW THE THREAT TO SIGH ASTRONGER STORM IS RATHER LOW.WE ARE ON THIS CATEGORY ONEOUT OF FIVE.THE MARGINAL RISK ALONG ANDSOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40 DURINGTHE DAY ON SUNDAY.A HIGH OF 54 WITH ISOLATEDSHOWERS.BY TONIGHT, CLOUD COVERSTICKING AROUND.IN THE LOWER 50s.ANOTHER MILD START OF THE DAYON SATURDAY.TOMORROW, WARMING UP TO 68.WE WILL EVEN KEEP THE 60s FORSUNDAY.BACK BEHIND IT IS WHEN THESUNSHINE STARTS TO MOVE BACKIN MONDAY AND TUESDAY.WE WILL BE SUNNY WITH HIGHSNEAR NORMAL AROUND





