Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

National Guard Members Booted For White Supremacist Ties

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
National Guard Members Booted For White Supremacist Ties

National Guard Members Booted For White Supremacist Ties

Two men were kicked out of the National Guard for their ties to a white supremacy organization, as right-wing extremism continues to rise around the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Army National Guard Kicks Out 2 Members Over White Supremacist Ties


TIME - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.