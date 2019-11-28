Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

COMMUNITY STEPS UP TO FEED FIRST RESPONDERS

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
COMMUNITY STEPS UP TO FEED FIRST RESPONDERS

COMMUNITY STEPS UP TO FEED FIRST RESPONDERS

Every year first responders sacrifice their holiday to help the community, and the community shows it's appreciation
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COMMUNITY STEPS UP TO FEED FIRST RESPONDERS

Christmas day we remember those who can't be with their families.

The selfless police, fire and ems crews who give their hard work and dedication to the communities they serve 24/7.

And this year we show you how our community in st.

Joseph gives back to those first responders.

Kq2's ron johnson has more.

&lt;&lt;ron johnson reporting for most of us, this is the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, it's on the job.

We're here to do what we have to do.

Every christmas, the dedicated men and women who make up st.

Joseph's first responders sacrifice their holiday to keep the rest of us safe, a choice made willingly.

We knew when we got into this line of work that we would be working holidays we're gonna be working night and weekends and odd hours.whether it be the er staff, us the police department the fire department we're all here.we run calls like we would any other day.

No matter the type of call they're there to respond from the serious to the mundane.

We usually get somebody that burns their food or something along those lines, but holidays are typically laid back thankfully.and they wouldn't have it any other way, saying the love of what they do keeps them going.

I love working as a paramedic and its very special to me to know that when someone is at there worst, that i can come and help them.

It's a passion that we have, we do the job because we want to help people and we really enjoy it.and the community shows it's appreciation to those that have to work on this sacred holiday by making sure first responders are fed, from the ems workers to police and firefighters, people from each department say they always have food prepared by those whom they serve every day of the year.

We get tons of food dropped off to us all week long.

Any kind of snack food you could imagine its more than we could eat on our shift.

It's overwhelming the amount of stuff that we get and the amount of support people give us and we really appreciate that.for those who do so much for the community 24/7, the small act leaves a big impact.

Makes me feel good about what i do, it feels like we're doing something that makes a difference.news>> local first responders said their relatives, friends as well as complete strangers step up to make food for them to



Recent related news from verified sources

Rotarians hand over cheque to community lifesavers

Rotarians hand over cheque to community lifesaversMembers of the Rotary Club of Whitburn handed over a cheque to Bathgate Community First Responders...
Daily Record - Published

Motorola Solutions Foundation Awards More Than $10 Million to 250 Nonprofit Organizations Worldwide

Motorola Solutions Foundation Awards More Than $10 Million to 250 Nonprofit Organizations WorldwideCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable arm of Motorola Solutions...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Birmingham United hockey team aims to make 3rd annual First Responders night bigger than ever [Video]Birmingham United hockey team aims to make 3rd annual First Responders night bigger than ever

A couple of years ago the Birmingham United hockey team decided to have a First Responders game night to honor those that serve the Birmingham and surrounding communities, a very nice gesture by some..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Ward 4 luncheon celebrates first responders in Columbus [Video]Ward 4 luncheon celebrates first responders in Columbus

A Columbus city councilman celebrated Thanksgiving with his community.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.