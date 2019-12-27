HappyLife: Post-Christmas recycling

This month's happy life is all about putting the happy in your holidays.

Christmas is behind us.

We've opened the presents santa left us under the tree.

But you might be waking up to a mountain of torn up gift wrap and other leftover items. sorting them all can get a little confusing.

Can you recycle this paper?

Should i throw these bows in the trash?

Our nikki torres is live this morning at the waste to energy plant in spokane... answering all your post christmas questions.

We're left with bows, gift wrap, tissue paper.

We are live in spokane this morning with erin from spokane's waste-to-energy plant.

She is the expert on what we can and can't throw into recycling.

Rule of thumb -- gift wrap can almost always be recycled.

Just make sure you get rid of any staples or tape.

Those can get thrown into trash.make sure all your recyclables are clean.

If there's any plastic dishes from last night's feast -- rinse them off of any food residue, and you should be safe to recycle.

Though, if it's soiled and dirty - throw it away.