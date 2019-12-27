Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Expect clear and cold conditions early Friday, making way for afternoon sun and highs in the 50s.

For the final weekend of 2019, Saturday should be dry, but rain will return to the Bay Area on Sunday.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(12/27/19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heather's Morning Forecast: Friday, December 27 [Video]Heather's Morning Forecast: Friday, December 27

A return to winter weather in the forecast, but not before some rain over the weekend

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:11Published

Scattered Showers Continue in SWFL [Video]Scattered Showers Continue in SWFL

Your Friday kicks off a little gray and foggy, but we'll see a little more sunshine as we head into the afternoon. The day will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs will be around 83 degrees..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.