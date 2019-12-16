Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katie Price: It's hard to spend Christmas without kids

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Katie Price: It's hard to spend Christmas without kids

Katie Price: It's hard to spend Christmas without kids

Katie Price finds it "hard" to spend Christmas Day (25.12.19) without her children, as they spent the day with their respective fathers instead.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kerry Katona says she’ll take in skint Katie Price and her family for Christmas after bankruptcy

*What are friends for, eh?* Kerry Katona has vowed to take in Katie Price and her five kids for...
Now - Published

Katie Price 'moves into stables' with no furniture or carpet days before Christmas

KATIE Price has finally cleared up her "mucky mansion" - just days after being declared bankrupt.
The Argus - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her [Video]Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her

Kerry Katona has invited her friend Katie Price and her five children to spend Christmas with her following the former glamour model being declared bankrupt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published

MMA fighter and Katie Price's ex, Alex Reid, shows up to event dressed as cow [Video]MMA fighter and Katie Price's ex, Alex Reid, shows up to event dressed as cow

MMA fighter and former husband of model Katie Price, Alex Reid, dresses up as a cow for a showing of Pantomime Jack and his Giant Beanstalk on Monday evening (December 16).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.