We are dry and clearing out Friday, more rain next week

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
We are drying and clearing out Friday as the storm that brought rain and heavy snow to the region moves east.
SNOW TO THE COUNTY HAS NOWPUSHED EAST....HOWEVER COLD TEMPERATURESREMAIN.THE VALLEY WILL SEE THE 50STODAY WITH GOOD AIR QUALITY.40S IN THE KERN RIVER VALLEY,UPPER 30S IN FRAZIER PARK ANDTEHACHAPI.WE STAY DRY AND WARM SLIGHTLYTHIS WEEKEND... HOWEVERANOTHER STORM IS MOVING INTO THEREGION LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.RAIN CHANCES WILL CONTINUETHROUGH MONDAYMORNING.CLEARING UP JUST IN TIME FOR NEWYEARS EVE AND DAY!COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS...SOME CHANGES MAY BE COMING FOR ASTAR IN SPACE.




