Girl dies on plane at LAX - officials

A young girl died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.
"Paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life.

Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help," Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in a statement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the LAFD statement, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is investigating the passenger’s death.




