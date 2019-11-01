Global  

Introducing 4-Week Full-Body Fusion

Introducing 4-Week Full-Body Fusion

Introducing 4-Week Full-Body Fusion

Purchase 4-Week Full-Body Fusion for a limited-time special price of $14.99 (until Dec.

31, normally $19.99).

Sculpt, strengthen, dance, box, and restore with a curated four-week-long fitness plan from five of your favorite instructors.

Mix up your fitness routine with a variety of workouts.

Get the benefits of strength, cardio, and flexibility all in one program.

See your progress each week with 25 easy-to-follow workout videos, all under 45 minutes.

Each workout is shown with modifications, so you can follow along at any fitness level.

Your inspiring trainers sweat with you through every session with energy and motivation, supporting you on your fitness journey.

In this program, you'll get: · 6 cardio barre workouts from Jake DuPree · 6 cardio + strength-training workouts from Raneir Pollard · 6 boxing + conditioning workouts from Christa DiPaolo · 4 dance cardio workouts from Amanda Kloots · 3 yoga + meditation classes from Koya Webb Four weeks to a healthier, stronger you!

Shop the four-week program for a limited-time special price of $14.99 (until Dec.

31, normally $19.99).
