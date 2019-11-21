Global  

Universal Pictures cuts Cats from its for your consideration page

Universal Pictures cuts Cats from its for your consideration page

Universal Pictures cuts Cats from its for your consideration page

Bosses at Universal Pictures have reportedly given up hope on Tom Hooper’s Cats scooping an Oscar in 2020 and have removed the film from its For Your Consideration page.
