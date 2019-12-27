Global  

Kick Off the New Year on the Lakefront!

If you're looking for a "cool" way to kick off the New Year, head down to the lakefront for a one-of-a-kind festival!

Joining us with all the details on the 33rd Annual Cool Fool Kite Festival and Ice Carvings is Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings and ice carver Mike Lechtenberg.

The Cool Fool Kite Festival and Ice Carvings is happening at Gift of Wings in Veterans Park on Milwaukee's Lakefront on New Year's Day from 11am to 5pm.

For more information, visit GiftOfWings.com.
