Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Drugs

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Cresud, down about 5.2% and shares of S&W Seed down about 4.9% on the day.
Also lagging the market Friday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Mersana Therapeutics, trading lower by about 13.5% and VTV Therapeutics, trading lower by about 11.1%.
In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Digi International, off about 4.7% and shares of F5..
In trading on Wednesday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hebron Technology (HEBT), off about 21.8%..
