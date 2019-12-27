Global  

George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas

George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas

George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas

On Christmas Day, George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home.
George Michael's sister found dead on Christmas Day exactly three years after singer's death


Recent related videos from verified sources

George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas day, the same day George was found dead in 2016.

Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas day, the same day George was found dead in 2016.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published

