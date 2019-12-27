Global  

Watch Expert Critiques Celebrities' Watches Pt 2

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 13:46s - Published < > Embed
Join watch expert James Lamdin as he breaks down and critiques the watches of some of today's biggest stars, including Pharrell, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Daniel Kaluuya, Eric Clapton, Armie Hammer, Bradley Cooper, Tom Holland, Sylvester Stallone and Luka Sabbat.
