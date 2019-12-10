Rami Malek Inspired by Freddie Mercury for 'Bond' Role

Malek will play Safin, the main antagonist in the upcoming James Bond flick, 'No Time to Die.'.

He admits that the Queen frontman has inspired his performance.

If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody?

I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury.

If it's not original, then why bother?, Rami Malek, to 'Empire' magazine.

The star also revealed that he has tried to blend his own traits with those of classic Bond villains.

I've pocketed some things from some of my favorites.

But I tried to everyday imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving, Rami Malek, to 'Empire' magazine