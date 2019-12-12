Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Parliamentary punch-up as Montenegro passes controversial religious law

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Parliamentary punch-up as Montenegro passes controversial religious law

Parliamentary punch-up as Montenegro passes controversial religious law

The Serbian Orthodox Church opposes the law which it argues is a mean for the government to strip it of its property.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid protests, Christmas is celebrated in India [Video]Amid protests, Christmas is celebrated in India

The growing protests in India against the highly controversial citizenship bill took a festive hiatus on Wednesday (December 25) as students and protestors in New Delhi gathered to celebrate..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:23Published

Protests flare as India passes controversial citizenship law [Video]Protests flare as India passes controversial citizenship law

India&apos;s ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the country&apos;s secular constitution,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.