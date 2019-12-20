Global  

MHP Christmas Crashes

MHP Christmas CrashesThree people died on state highways during the Christmas holiday travel period.
Three people died on state highways during the christmas holiday travel period.

The mississippi highway patrol says more than 25 hundred tickets were written and 39 dui arrests made.

There was also 116 crashes.

In addition to the fatal crash in lee county, there were also deadly accidents in hinds and copiah counties.

The holiday travel began monday and ended last night.

However, m-h-p's "home for the holidays" initiative continues through the end of the year.



