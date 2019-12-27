Gervonta Davis Pays For Destiny Harrison's Funeral 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published Gervonta Davis Pays For Destiny Harrison's Funeral Boxer and Baltimore native Gervonta Davis is busy gearing up for a fight this weekend with Yuriorkis Gamboa, but his mind is also on the family of a 21-year-old woman fatally shot inside her own salon over the weekend.