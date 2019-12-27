Global  

At Least 12 Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

Cindy Pom reports the plane slammed into a concrete wall before plowing into a two story home shortly after take off.
Several dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, on Friday when it lost altitude during take-off.
The Age - Published Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comSifySBS


Kuwait- Kazakhstan plane crash kills 12 individuals, 49 injured

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people died and 49 others...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •Sify



v2aggie2

Vik Verma RT @GeorgeHatcher: A passenger plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after taking off in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 and injuri… 3 minutes ago

Rukshana_Journo

Rukshana Choudhury RT @AP: Officials in Kazakhstan say at least 15 people are dead after a plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff. At least… 3 minutes ago

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English Plane crashes in Kazakhstan shortly after takeoff, at least 15 dead https://t.co/piuJBLNzwp https://t.co/P0JY4rd5Hc 5 minutes ago

GeorgeHatcher

George Hatcher Sr. A passenger plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after taking off in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 and i… https://t.co/PNjWgFQTiN 5 minutes ago

TPulcin12

Tim pulcini RT @WEWS: JUST IN: At least 12 confirmed dead, dozens injured after plane carrying 98 people crashes during takeoff from Kazakhstan airport… 7 minutes ago

JMartinsFilho2

João Martins Filho RT @VOANews: ▶️ An airliner carrying nearly 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan on Friday, December 27. 👉Killing at le… 14 minutes ago

PaulMick

Paul Mick RT @CBSThisMorning: Harrowing video shows the aftermath of a plane crash in Kazhakstan. The aircraft with 98 people on board slammed into… 16 minutes ago

tiniskwerl

tiniskwerl #Kazakhstan #BekAir #PlaneCrash FriAM Dec27 At Least 12 Dead/54 Inj=>Hospital/10 Critical 98 OnBoard/#BekAir… https://t.co/hHZvR8xG1i 18 minutes ago


Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead [Video]Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27). The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city -..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying' [Video]Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying'

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:21Published

