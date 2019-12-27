Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:39s - Published Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88 Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles," died Thursday. He was 88. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this