Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88

Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dead At Age 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles," died Thursday.

He was 88.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
