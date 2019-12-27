Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year's Eve Preparations Underway To Ring In 2020

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
New Year's Eve Preparations Underway To Ring In 2020

New Year's Eve Preparations Underway To Ring In 2020

Workers are installing the famous crystal ball that will be the centerpiece of attention for an estimated 1 billion people watching Times Square on New Year's Eve.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unveiling Of This Year's New Year's Eve Ball [Video]Unveiling Of This Year's New Year's Eve Ball

Officials from the Times Square Alliance and Waterford crystal unveil next week's New Year's Eve ball design to serve as the centerpiece for celebrations in Times Square. CBSN New York's Natalie..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:56Published

Fun Ideas For New Year’s Fun At Home [Video]Fun Ideas For New Year’s Fun At Home

Don't have anywhere fun to go this New Year's Eve? You can still have plenty of fun at home. Shoppes at Arbor Lakes Style Consultant Katie Welch Len is here with some fun ideas. (3:10) WCCO Mid-Morning..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.