Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This little ‘Star Wars’ fan has the cutest reaction to meeting her favorite characters

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
This little ‘Star Wars’ fan has the cutest reaction to meeting her favorite charactersAdorable ‘Star Wars’ fan has the best day meeting the characters at Disney
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

ComiXology takes up to 67% off Star Wars reads with deals starting under $1

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new Star Wars movie releasing today, and ComiXology is...
9to5Toys - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WandaStrange2

WandaStrange✨ RT @DEADLINE: ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Running B.O. To Beat ‘Last Jedi’ This Weekend — Thursday AM Update https://t.co/LYT1qi6zfo htt… 1 minute ago

McNallyRoberts

Mac Roberts RT @agentbizzle: The first season of THE MANDALORIAN was a little rough around the edges but holy***did the excellent finale bring it al… 3 minutes ago

Gentryland

Brad Gentry ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Running B.O. To Beat ‘Last Jedi’ This Weekend — Thursday AM Update https://t.co/5Pn0y9uloc via @Deadline 7 minutes ago

Sofi_DCM

Sofi The opening scene of Chapter Eight is poetic cinema. This is easily one of the best Star Wars stories. It's incredi… https://t.co/QFV6JkCX13 16 minutes ago

fijski

Sean Solo8 RT @ObsKenobs: After a week like this, watching the series finale of The Mandalorian is like coming up for air. It’s such a finely distille… 27 minutes ago

Adam_James

Adam James @_RyanTurek i got this for Christmas. I do so hope Sam loomis features a little in this next Halloween chapter. I… https://t.co/kfD7eECYzF 39 minutes ago

PaulEOC

Paul O'Connell RT @TamsinFlower1: Lovely to see this face return in #TheRiseOfSkywalker In Star Wars, she presents an image of intelligence, humour and co… 40 minutes ago

TamsinFlower1

Tamsin Flower Lovely to see this face return in #TheRiseOfSkywalker In Star Wars, she presents an image of intelligence, humour a… https://t.co/bLZcqqTH01 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi [Video]A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconic droid character R2-D2. Film buff Ricky Butler, 65, has spent the last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.