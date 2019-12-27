Global  

7 First Alert Forecast 1227 - Noon

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 04:02s
7 First Alert Forecast 1227 - Noon
0
7 First Alert Forecast 1227 - Noon

NEWS NEW YORK<AD LIB WX TOSSMETEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKITRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERT MOSTACCURATE FORECAST.FRIDAYMORNING: 50FAFTERNOON: 47FIT'LL BE A WARM ANDBREEZY START TO THEDAY.

BRING THEUMBRELLAS-- THEREWILL SOMESCATTERED RAINSHOWERSSATURDAYMORNING: 31AFTERNOON: 43COOLER WITH SUN &CLOUDS.SUNDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 45COOL START WITHRAIN SHOWERSARRIVING DURING THEAFTERNOON INTO THEEVENING.MONDAY:MORNING: 45AFTERNOON: 53WARM AND WET WITHRAIN SHOWERS.




