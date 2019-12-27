Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published Emergency Sirens Played Instead of Taps in ‘Human Error’ at U.S. Base in South Korea With tensions already high due to North Korea promising a “Christmas gift” to America, a U.S. military base accidentally sounded the alarm instead of taps. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this