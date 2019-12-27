Global  

Philippines Bans Two U.S. Senators, Considers Visa Rules For Americans

Philippines Bans Two U.S. Senators, Considers Visa Rules For Americans

Philippines Bans Two U.S. Senators, Considers Visa Rules For Americans

The ban comes in response to proposed U.S. sanctions after a Philippine senator — an outspoken critic of the government — was detained.
Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

Manila: The Philippines has banned two US lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry...
WorldNews - Published

Duterte bans US senators from Philippines, threatens new visa rules for Americans

The Philippines announced Friday that it has banned two U.S. senators from traveling to the country,...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philippines bans two U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans [Video]Philippines bans two U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

The Philippines has banned two U.S. lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for U.S. citizens should Washington enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

