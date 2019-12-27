Philippines Bans Two U.S. Senators, Considers Visa Rules For Americans
Philippines Bans Two U.S. Senators, Considers Visa Rules For Americans
The ban comes in response to proposed U.S. sanctions after a Philippine senator — an outspoken critic of the government — was detained.
