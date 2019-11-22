Global  

Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil'

Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil'

Navy SEALs Who Turned In Edward Gallagher Call Him 'Psychopath' and 'Freaking Evil'

The Navy SEALs who accused their platoon leader of war crimes are speaking out, describing him in terms like “freaking evil,” “toxic,” and a “psychopath.”
Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in interviews

Never-before-seen confidential video given to the New York Times reveals shocking details from the...
CBS News - Published


