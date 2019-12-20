Global  

Man Shot by Police During Hostage Situation in NE Oklahoma City

Man Shot by Police During Hostage Situation in NE Oklahoma City

Man Shot by Police During Hostage Situation in NE Oklahoma City

The armed man who held a woman hostage in a vehicle outside a Kansas City Sonic Drive-in is dead after being shot by an officer.

The woman he was holding hostage was taken to the hospital.
