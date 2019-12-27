Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number

Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number

Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number.

To use the messaging app, you must now also create a Facebook account.

We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process, Facebook, via VentureBeat.

The change will only affect new Messenger users from here on out.

Facebook adds that if you already use Messenger without an account, you won't be affected.

.

The change impacts those who sign up for Messenger Lite as well.

The move by Facebook hints at an even bigger change for its messaging features going forward.

Rumors suggest the social media giant could combine Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp into a single platform
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Messenger Won't Let You Sign Up With a Phone Number Anymore

Facebook Messenger Won't Let You Sign Up With a Phone Number AnymoreFacebook Messenger will no longer allow new users to sign up using their mobile phone number. Users...
WorldNews - Published

Facebook Now Requires An Account to Sign Up For Messenger

According to VentureBeat, Facebook has ended the ability to sign up for Messenger without a Facebook...
WebProNews - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.