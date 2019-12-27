Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number
To use the messaging app, you must
now also create a Facebook account.
We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process, Facebook, via VentureBeat.
The change will only affect
new Messenger users from here on out.
Facebook adds that if you
already use Messenger without an
account, you won't be affected.
.
The change impacts those who
sign up for Messenger Lite as well.
The move by Facebook hints
at an even bigger change for its
messaging features going forward.
Rumors suggest the social media giant could combine Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp into a single platform