Facebook Messenger No Longer Accessible With Just a Phone Number

To use the messaging app, you must now also create a Facebook account.

We found that the vast majority of people who use Messenger already log in through Facebook and we want to simplify the process, Facebook, via VentureBeat.

The change will only affect new Messenger users from here on out.

Facebook adds that if you already use Messenger without an account, you won't be affected.

The change impacts those who sign up for Messenger Lite as well.

The move by Facebook hints at an even bigger change for its messaging features going forward.

Rumors suggest the social media giant could combine Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp into a single platform