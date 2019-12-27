Global  

Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27).

The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city - to the capital Nur-Sultan when it smashed into a building just after take-off.

The Fokker 100 aircraft had 93 passengers and five crew members on board.

Survivors described walking from the wreckage into the dark and snow.

Dozens are being treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is unclear.
