New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown.

27, Brown posted a photo of a New Orleans Saints workout waiver with the caption, “back in business.” .

The post has since been deleted, but a video he also posted, seemingly showing himself in the Saints' locker room, remains visible on Instagram.

A group of receivers, including Maurice Harris, formerly of the Washington Redskins, will also reportedly attend the workout.

If the Saints do decide to sign Brown, he will likely be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and unable to play.

The NFL previously released a statement on Sept.

20 addressing Brown’s likelihood of exemption if signed by a club.

As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner's exempt list is not appropriate ... If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation.

, NFL statement, via CNN.

Brown is currently under investigation by the NFL after being accused of sexual assault by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.