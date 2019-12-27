Global  

Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88

We are saying goodbye to the legendary and beloved composer Jerry Herman, who died Thursday night at the age of 88; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for...
Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles," died Thursday. He was 88...

'Hello Dolly' Composer Jerry Herman Dead at 88. The award-winning composer died in Miami of pulmonary complications. Herman won the 1964 and 1983 Tony Awards for best musical for 'Hello Dolly'..

