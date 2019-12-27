Insane Christmas house in Philippines has 25,000 lights 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:44s - Published Insane Christmas house in Philippines has 25,000 lights Travel to this festive house in the Philippines has over 25,000 lights and shines brightly in this footage from Christmas 2016. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Insane Christmas house in Philippines has 25,000 lights Travel to this festive house in the Philippines has over 25,000 lights and shines brightly in this footage from Christmas 2016.





You Might Like

Tweets about this