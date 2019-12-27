Mid Morning With Aundrea December 27, 2019 (Part 1)

?traveling with a child with special needs.

Few things are more challenging for children with autism than crowded spaces and loud noises.

That makes airports and air travel especially tough.

But as chris van cleave reports, a new program is giving these children their wings.

Six-year-old nathan diamond will be walking on an airplane for the first time since he was a baby.

He has autism so the noise and activity of an airport can be overwhelming.

His parents, sonya and jonathan, are taking advantage of a special delta air lines program to get kids with autism ready to fly.

"i'll be honest, it was a littl nerve racking i think for us," sonya said.

"but for him he wa like taking the challenge on, like 'what's going on.'" nathan gets to experience check in, security, boarding and what it's like to be on a plane.

He'll even receive a tour from captain erich ries.

The tours have been particularly fulfilling for ries, whose son has autism.

"it's doing good and it's makin families feel empowered and confident and comfortable," ries said.

"and i want them t have the same experiences with their children that i've had with mine."

Delta offers these programs at its atlanta and minneapolis hubs.

Airlines including alaska, american and jetblue have similar programs around the country.

Country.

Our travel agent and friend kelly mckellar is a certified classroom teacher with a certification in autism travel, as well as certified travel agent.

She has 23 years of classroom experience working with children with many abilities.

I use my travel expertise and teacher licensure to assist families in making memorable trip plans.

Why is it good for children with autism to travel - reduces isolation - enjoy family time - build life skills- map reading, budgeting, social skills, educational benefits - sensory desensitization- exposure to new things - the bigger picture...spread autism awareness!

No two children are the same.

Some of these tips may work for some, some may not for others.

Tips for travel: - talk about expectations practice ahead of time.

Watch videos, talk about what to expect, include them in planning - flying board early, sit near the front, talk about the experience prior to boarding, stay positive!

-call ahead or work with a travel agent to find ways to accommodate guests with autism - plan ahead!

Mid morning will be right back with a a police department in our area will soon be without an officer for about a year, as he is depolyed with the u s army reserve.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, it is not the first time the small department has had to make accommodations as its officers are called to wear a different uniform, while serving their country.

Things are always busy for new albany police sergeant joe keaton.

He and his wife are foster parents, he is a deacon at his church and he also serves as a platoon sergeant with the u s army reserve.

" i just wanted to come in serve the community and help people."

Next month, sergeant keaton will be deployed to afghanistan.

He has been in the army reserve for 31 years and has had one prior deployment.

Keaton says being deployed once before makes things a little easier, but he will still miss his family and friends.

"nothing really different different site, same job, different site."

Sergeant keaton isn't the only officer on the force to be deployed.

Corporal stephen nolen is in the mississippi national guard and recently returned from his first deployment as part of a nato peacekeeping mission in kosovo.

Corporal nolen says having a boss who supports servicembers helped a great deal.

"my job was very easy cause new albany police is very military supportive, had no issues whatsoever with my job, very good leadership here."

Standup bridge of course when an officer is deployed, crime doesn't stop and calls for service still must be answered.

So new albany police chief chris robertson and the entire force make necessary adjustments.

"most agencies, me included we either use reserve officers, or we do a conditional hire type thing.

An officer comes in, works for up to a year and then, with understanding when officer who is deployed comes back, he will have to resume his duties."

Both keaton and nolen say they take great pride in serving their community and their country.

In new albany, allie martin, wcbi news chief robertson has had as many as three officers deployed at one time.

Many american veterans carry their sense of duty long after they take off the uniform.

John blackstone introduces us to two former soldiers who are investing in the country where they once fought.

1--army rangers matthew griffin and donald lee served two tours together in afghanistan where they saw brutal combat and crushing poverty.

23:47:10:16 mg: no literacy, no education, no food, no heat, no schools, no nothing.

23:50:21:10 dl: i had a son at that time, and i'm like, "god these kids will never have the opportunities that my kids can have."

2--the poverty they could not fight with bombs and bullets but after they left the army griffin had an idea.

23:51:30:21 dl: // i got that call in the middle of the night, saying "hey we're gonna mak flip flops in afghanistan."

3--the mission: make sturdy military themed flip flops and footwear and use some of the profits to support education for afghan girls.

They call the company combat flip flops.

Nats from abc's shark tank - music 'done!'

4--in 2016 three sharks from abc's shark tank invested 100,000 dollars each in their business plan 00:02:04:20 mg : product that we sell, we donate to put a girl in school for a day in afghanistan.

00:02:14:29 jb: one product means one day in school?

00:02:16:22 mg: one day in school.

// dl: an educated woman child to be an educated child which grows up to be an educated adult and they're least likely to be radicalized its in afghanistan that their success is most important hassina sot: education is crucial in order to rebuild afghanistan hassina sherjan runs schools for over 3,000 girls hassina sot: " w have at least 85% illiteracy, we have the highest iliteracy rate in the world to support her schools sherjan also runs a small business where her employees make scarves for combat flip flops 00:27:20:00 mg: they're all woven, dyed, sewn, stitched, and tassled in afghanistan in a woman-owned factory .

7-but for these vets there's another more personal side to this mission.

00:09:06:07 jb: you're serving the memory of the guys you lost?

00:09:26:14 dl:.

Think we're definitely serving their memory.

á 23:54:28:10 mg : we lost six friends during our time in service and is it worth it?

And now i can look at something and go, "yeah, it' worth it.

8--and perhaps flip flops can accomplish something boots on the ground have not.

Jb cbs news issaquah wa a florida mother whose husband is deployed overseas didn't want to leave him out of a holiday photo.

So she found a way to make sure he could be included.

Julie salomone has the story.

Danielle cobo loves christmas.

The tree goes up after thanksgiving.

Her twin boys now two and a half, old enough to enjoy family traditions.

Danielle cobo/mother "these are the memories we'r starting together as a family.

Our kids are at an age they're starting to know who santa is, and they're starting to enjoy the christmas lights."

It will be her first christmas without her husband.

He left in early 2019 for a one year deployment.

Serving overseas in the military as a black hawk pilot.

Danielle cobo/mother "every time you go to bed you constantly reminded that they're not here.

Every time you have a tradition you normally do and they're not there."

Phone calls from her husband are sporadic while he's deployed.

He misses moments and traditions.

Danielle cobo/mother "the holidays are hard and it' hard when you're doing it alone."

She did not want him to skip the family christmas photo.

Danielle cobo/mother "i said can you take a photo o you in your uniform with your hand out he really has no idea what i was doing."

Her christmas cards feature her with their twin boys.

The other half, her husband as he serves our country.

Danielle cobo/mother "even though we're mile apart, we're still close together, we're still a family unit and our hearts are always in the right place."

She wants others to realize soldiers make sacrifices.

And so do their families.

Danielle cobo/mother "we're just trying to hold i all together.

It's a sacrifice amongst everybody."

Julie salomone abc action news.

Mid morning will be right back.