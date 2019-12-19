Wawa Faces Several Lawsuits from Customers Over Data Breach Incident 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published Wawa Faces Several Lawsuits from Customers Over Data Breach Incident Wawa is facing several lawsuits after the company announced a data breach affecting hundreds of its locations. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Wawa warns of 'data security incident' involving credit and debit card information Wawa customers who paid with credit or debit cards in the last nine months may have had their card...

USATODAY.com - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Web Design, SEO What is WAWA? Why #WAWA faces wave of several lawsuits in aftermath of massive #databreach? Wawa, Inc. is an Ameri… https://t.co/Q4IczmEocV 1 hour ago